AkzoNobel and Axalta announce all-stock merger

AkzoNobel and Axalta Coating Systems have entered into a definitive agreement to combine in an all-stock merger of equals, creating a global coatings company with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion.

“This merger will allow us to accelerate our growth ambitions by bringing together highly complementary technologies, expertise and passionate people to unlock our full combined potential,” said Greg Poux-Guillaume, CEO of AkzoNobel and chairman of its board of management. “I’m excited to lead our talented teams in bringing the best of both companies to our customers and shareholders, delivering outstanding value to both.”

The merger brings together AkzoNobel’s and Axalta’s complementary portfolios to offer solutions across approximately 100 well-known brands. The combined company will have an enhanced global footprint spanning 173 manufacturing sites and 91 R&D facilities worldwide.

The combination is expected to generate pre-tax run-rate synergies of approximately $600 million, with 90 percent of synergies expected to be achieved within the first three years following the close of the transaction. 

The combined company will assume a new name and ticker symbol, and its dual headquarters will be in Amsterdam and Philadelphia. The companies expect the transaction to close in late 2026 or early 2027.

