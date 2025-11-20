Flux Marine to scale outboard production

Flux Marine, a developer of electric propulsion technology for recreational and commercial watercraft, announced a $15 million infusion of capital to scale outboard production and expand core technology sales.

The funding included participation from existing investors and customers, as well as a new backer, Collide Capital. This brings total funding to over $30 million since 2020.

“The ocean environment is unforgiving – so after several years of internal prototyping and testing, we put systems in the hands of early adopters to rigorously validate real-world performance and rapidly iterate through customer feedback,” said Ben Sorkin, CEO of Flux Marine. “Since completing this testing with customers, we’ve delivered more high-voltage electric outboards than any other company on the continent over the last 18 months.”

Flux Marine is partnered with Scout Boats, Highfield, Flagship Pontoons, Hyfoil, and most recently, Zodiac. Customers are using Flux-powered boats for a variety of applications, from aquaculture workboats in Maine to rental fleets on lakes to twin-outboard superyacht tenders in the British Virgin Islands.

To support these customers, Flux Marine’s in-house software team developed a Fleet Telematics Platform providing real-time, cellular connection to every system in the field. This allows the team to monitor system health, perform remote diagnostics, configure over-the-air updates and gather insights from trip data. Features are added in each new release, with AI-powered predictive maintenance and route optimization on the horizon.

“Developing our own electric stack, from power electronics and cooling systems to battery packs and battery management systems, software and telematics, gives us complete control over performance, quality, supply chain and long-term cost reduction,” Sorkin added. “More recently, we’ve received interest from other industries for our rugged and proven underlying technology. We’re leaning into these dual-use opportunities and have been actively delivering solutions to uncrewed platforms.”

Flux Marine development and manufacturing operations are conducted out of a 40,000 square foot facility in Rhode Island.