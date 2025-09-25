Flux Marine announces rigging partnership with Highfield Boats

Flux Marine, a developer of electric outboard motors and battery systems, has announced that Highfield Boats has become its inaugural rigging partner.

The rigging partnership enables Highfield to accelerate North American delivery times by installing and rigging the 115 hp Flux Marine outboard on the Highfield Sport 660 Electric at its facility in Cadillac, Michigan.

“This is an exciting milestone for Flux Marine as we expand access to more markets and dealers,” said Ben Sorkin, CEO of Flux Marine. “It shows how leading brands like Highfield are not only embracing but accelerating the shift to marine electrification. Together with our hull partners, we’re raising the bar for marine propulsion with performance-driven technology that delivers the true thrill of electric boating.”

“It was an amazing journey from the very first meeting with Flux Marine to today, when we are in production with a really good product,” said Christophe Lavigne, president of Highfield Boats USA. “As two companies that were willing to work together to integrate a new kind of technology, we are excited to be able to accelerate delivery timelines for our customers by rigging the electric outboards on our Highfield Sport 660 Electric right here in Michigan.”