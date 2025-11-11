Lightspeed data shows boat sales growth in October

In October, U.S. recreational boat sales rose 4.8% year-over-year, according to composite data from nearly 700 dealers using the Lightspeed DMS.

The Midwest led all regions with a 7.1% increase in sales, followed by the South, up 6.2%. The Northeast also saw gains of 4.3%. Meanwhile, sales declined in the Northwest, down 13.6%, and in the West, down 3.6% compared to the same month last year.

Service departments reported growth across all regions, with the average dealer up 4.5% in service revenue. The South posted the strongest increase at 8.6%, followed by the Northwest at 4.5%.

In the parts department, dealers saw modest gains overall, up an average of 0.7%. The South once again led with a 6.8% increase, while the Midwest and Northeast were down 3.0% and 3.9%, respectively.

Across all departments, combined dealer revenue was up 4.6% nationally compared to October 2024. The South reported the largest overall gain, up 6.6%, followed by the Midwest at 4.7% and the Northeast at 3.4%. Combined revenue declined in the Northeast (down 6.7%) and West (down 1.4%).

Same Store Sales – October 2025 vs. October 2024