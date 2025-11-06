World Cat awards top dealers at 2025 Dealer Meeting

World Cat recently held its 2025 Dealer Meeting in Beaufort, North Carolina, hosting U.S. and South American dealers. The company celebrated the launch of its 2026 models and awarded top dealers for the 2025 Model Year.

World Cat of South Florida, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, earned the World Cat Dealer of the Year. World Cat of Naples’ Blake Borgeson was the Top Salesperson of the Year. World Cat of Stuart, based in Stuart, Florida, received the Presidential Pace Setter Award for the largest year-over-year sales increase.

“World Cat is represented by the top dealers in the industry, and we are extremely proud of our No. 1 Dealer, World Cat of South Florida and their outstanding sales, service and support team, as well as all of our awarded dealers,” said Chad Armstrong, strategic sales director, World Cat. “The dedication and hard work of our dealer network is reflected in the joy and adventure our customers experience on their World Cats every day. Thank you to all of the dealers for helping us continue to deliver A Better Way To Boat.”

Blake Borgeson receives World Cat’s 2025 Top Salesperson of the Year Award.

2025 Top Salespeople

Blake Borgeson of World Cat of Naples: Top Salesperson of the Year

Travis Giordan of World Cat of South Florida: No. 2 Salesperson of the Year

Chris Flounders of Estero Bay Marina: No. 3 Salesperson of the Year

2025 Top Dealers

World Cat of South Florida: Dealer of the Year

Sara Bay Marina: No. 2 Dealer

Unique Marina: No. 3 Dealer

World Cat of Stuart: Presidential Pace Setter Award

Maspor Marine: International Dealer of the Year

World Cat is headquartered in Tarboro, North Carolina, with an additional production facility in Greenville, North Carolina. The company manufactures 23- to 40-foot outboard-powered center and dual console catamarans.