World Cat awards top dealers at 2025 Dealer Meeting

The StaffNovember 6, 2025
World Cat of South Florida is the 2025 Dealer of the Year
World Cat names World Cat of South Florida as its 2025 Dealer of the Year. Photos courtesy of World Cat

World Cat recently held its 2025 Dealer Meeting in Beaufort, North Carolina, hosting U.S. and South American dealers. The company celebrated the launch of its 2026 models and awarded top dealers for the 2025 Model Year.

World Cat of South Florida, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, earned the World Cat Dealer of the Year. World Cat of Naples’ Blake Borgeson was the Top Salesperson of the Year. World Cat of Stuart, based in Stuart, Florida, received the Presidential Pace Setter Award for the largest year-over-year sales increase.

“World Cat is represented by the top dealers in the industry, and we are extremely proud of our No. 1 Dealer, World Cat of South Florida and their outstanding sales, service and support team, as well as all of our awarded dealers,” said Chad Armstrong, strategic sales director, World Cat. “The dedication and hard work of our dealer network is reflected in the joy and adventure our customers experience on their World Cats every day. Thank you to all of the dealers for helping us continue to deliver A Better Way To Boat.”

Blake Borgeson of World Cat of Naples
Blake Borgeson receives World Cat’s 2025 Top Salesperson of the Year Award.

2025 Top Salespeople

  • Blake Borgeson of World Cat of Naples: Top Salesperson of the Year
  • Travis Giordan of World Cat of South Florida: No. 2 Salesperson of the Year
  • Chris Flounders of Estero Bay Marina: No. 3 Salesperson of the Year

2025 Top Dealers

  • World Cat of South Florida: Dealer of the Year
  • Sara Bay Marina: No. 2 Dealer
  • Unique Marina: No. 3 Dealer
  • World Cat of Stuart: Presidential Pace Setter Award
  • Maspor Marine: International Dealer of the Year

World Cat is headquartered in Tarboro, North Carolina, with an additional production facility in Greenville, North Carolina. The company manufactures 23- to 40-foot outboard-powered center and dual console catamarans.

The StaffNovember 6, 2025

Related Articles

Ryan Myers of MarineMax Pensacola

MarineMax Pensacola appoints general manager

November 6, 2025
Nautical Boat Club

Boat clubs announce reciprocal membership agreement

November 5, 2025
Northwest Inboards

MasterCraft adds dealer in Washington

November 5, 2025
Dometic's Stefan Fristedt

Dometic announces departure of CFO

November 5, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.