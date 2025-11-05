MasterCraft adds dealer in Washington

The StaffNovember 5, 2025
Northwest Inboards
Photo courtesy of Northwest Inboards

MasterCraft has expanded its dealer network, partnering with Northwest Inboards of Issaquah, Washington. The dealership, which has served the towboat community across western Washington for more than a decade, will be the exclusive MasterCraft dealer for the region.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Northwest Inboards to the MasterCraft family,” said Chris Sullivan, western regional business development manager at MasterCraft. “With deep roots in the Seattle community, unmatched towboat expertise and a true passion for life on the water, it’s no wonder locals joke that their second office is at the boat launch.”

Located five minutes from Lake Sammamish, Northwest Inboards offers on-water demos, mobile service options and additional service locations for customers throughout Central Washington.

“MasterCraft has long set the gold standard for towboats, and we couldn’t be more excited to expand our offerings to customers here in the Pacific Northwest,” said Darren Lamont, owner of Northwest Inboards. “We’re proud to provide a premium option for our loyal customers while continuing to support the MasterCraft owners already on the water in our region.”

To celebrate the new partnership, the dealership will host an Open House and On-Water Demo Day at Lake Sammamish and showcase the latest MasterCraft lineup at the Seattle Boat Show.

The StaffNovember 5, 2025

Related Articles

Nautical Boat Club

Boat Clubs announce reciprocal membership agreement

November 5, 2025
Dometic's Stefan Fristedt

Dometic announces departure of CFO

November 5, 2025
MarineSource logo

MarineSource and Boattest partner to enhance online marketplace

November 4, 2025
Rockford Fosgate speakers on center console

Patrick Industries shares Q3 results

November 4, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.