MasterCraft adds dealer in Washington

MasterCraft has expanded its dealer network, partnering with Northwest Inboards of Issaquah, Washington. The dealership, which has served the towboat community across western Washington for more than a decade, will be the exclusive MasterCraft dealer for the region.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Northwest Inboards to the MasterCraft family,” said Chris Sullivan, western regional business development manager at MasterCraft. “With deep roots in the Seattle community, unmatched towboat expertise and a true passion for life on the water, it’s no wonder locals joke that their second office is at the boat launch.”

Located five minutes from Lake Sammamish, Northwest Inboards offers on-water demos, mobile service options and additional service locations for customers throughout Central Washington.

“MasterCraft has long set the gold standard for towboats, and we couldn’t be more excited to expand our offerings to customers here in the Pacific Northwest,” said Darren Lamont, owner of Northwest Inboards. “We’re proud to provide a premium option for our loyal customers while continuing to support the MasterCraft owners already on the water in our region.”

To celebrate the new partnership, the dealership will host an Open House and On-Water Demo Day at Lake Sammamish and showcase the latest MasterCraft lineup at the Seattle Boat Show.