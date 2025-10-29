Garmin announces Q3 2025 results

The StaffOctober 29, 2025
Garmin booth at 2025 Miami Boat Show
Garmin displayed its products at the 2025 Miami International Boat Show.

Garmin has announced results for the third quarter ended September 27, 2025, reporting record consolidated revenue of approximately $1.8 billion (up 12% year-over-year). The company’s gross and operating margins were 59.1% and 25.8% respectively, and operating income was a record $457 million (up 4% year-over-year).

“We achieved another quarter of strong financial results with growth in both consolidated revenue and operating income, and we experienced strong double-digit revenue growth in three business segments reflecting the strength of our unique, diversified business model,” said Cliff Pemble, president and chief executive officer of Garmin. “Looking ahead, we are well positioned for the holiday selling season with a strong lineup of innovative products.”

Revenue from the marine segment increased 20% in the third quarter with growth across multiple categories. Gross and operating margins were 56% and 19%, respectively, resulting in $49 million of operating income.

During the quarter, Garmin launched the Force Current, the industry’s first hands-free kayak propulsion system, and expanded the Force Kraken trolling motor lineup, which now includes a model with a 110-inch driveshaft for large fishing boats. The company also launched the ECHOMAPTM Ultra 2 chartplotter featuring a 16-inch display with premium mapping and exceptional sonar capabilities.

Based on its performance in the first three quarters of 2025 and recent trends, the company has updated its full-year 2025 guidance. Garmin anticipates revenue of approximately $7.10 billion and pro forma EPS of $8.15 based on gross margin of 58.5%, operating margin of 25.2% and a pro forma effective tax rate of 17.5%.

The StaffOctober 29, 2025

Related Articles

Boat docks

FLIBS kicks off across seven locations in Fort Lauderdale

October 29, 2025
ABYC

ABYC Foundation to host Educator Forum

October 29, 2025
MarineSource

MarineSource announces partnership with Informa at FLIBS

October 29, 2025
Benetti

Azimut and Benetti to inaugurate U.S. headquarters

October 28, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.