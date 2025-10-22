Garmin wins fifth National Boating Safety Award

Garmin was recently awarded its fifth 2025 National Boating Safety Award from the Sea Tow Foundation. The award, presented in cooperation with the Boating Safety Advisory Council, highlights for-profit companies in the recreational boating industry that promote safe and responsible boating.

Garmin received top honors in the Gear, Equipment and Accessories Manufacturer category for helping educate customers and the public about the importance of having the right tools, equipment and knowledge to stay safe on the water in conjunction with National Safe Boating Week 2025. Garmin helped reinforce and promote safe boating practices in parallel with the National Safe Boating Week campaign through informative blog posts, presentations, e-mail campaigns and social media giveaways and outreach.

“We are humbled to receive a National Boating Safety Award for the fifth straight year,” said Susan Lyman, vice president of consumer sales and marketing for Garmin. “This recognition highlights our commitment to innovative products and initiatives that help boaters, anglers and sailors stay safe and aware while on the water. We thank the Sea Tow Foundation for this honor, and we look forward to continuing to do our part to support a more responsible boating community.”

“We are proud of the hard work and commitment to boating safety that Garmin has put forward,” added Gail R. Kulp, executive director of the Sea Tow Foundation. “Their innovative campaigns and dedication to safety have made a profound impact, contributing to a safer boating experience for all, not just this year, but as a repeat winner of the National Boating Safety Awards for five straight years.”