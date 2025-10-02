NMEA names Garmin as Manufacturer of the Year

Garmin has been named Manufacturer of the Year in the large manufacturer category for the 11th consecutive year by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA). Garmin was honored at NMEA’s annual conference and awards banquet in West Palm Beach, Florida, on September 25. The Manufacturer of the Year title is awarded to the most recognized company in the marine electronics industry for excellence in product service and support in the field.

Garmin was also awarded eight Product of Excellence awards in the multi-function display (MFD), fishfinder, autopilot, multimedia entertainment, automatic identification system (AIS), marine safety device, satellite communication antenna and marine specialty product categories. These products are selected by NMEA dealers who specialize in installing marine electronics, qualified NMEA technicians and other marine electronics manufacturers.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized by the NMEA as Manufacturer of the Year for 11 years running and to extend our product of excellence awards across so many categories,” said Dave Dunn, senior director of marine and RV sales, Garmin. “This recognition reflects the dedication of our entire team to delivering innovative marine technology, exceptional service and unwavering support to our customers. Garmin’s momentum in the marine industry shows no signs of slowing and we look forward to continuing to work alongside the NMEA to shape the future of marine technology.”

“These awards showcase the very best in marine electronics technology,” said Mark Reedenauer, president and executive director, NMEA. “Every year, our members and certified installers select products that they trust and rely on to deliver performance, safety, and innovation on the water.”