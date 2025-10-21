Stingray Boats expands leadership team

Stingray Boats has expanded its leadership team, welcoming leaders whose expertise spans engineering, operations, finance and global sales.

The executive team now includes Vice President and Global Director of Sales and Marketing Mike Youngblood, President and Chief Manufacturing Officer Chad Helms, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Warren Felkel, Director of Engineering Drew Gantt and Senior Director of Business Operations Blake Caudle.

Chad Helms, president and chief manufacturing officer, joined Stingray in 2025 following more than 20 years with Fortune 500 companies DuPont and Sonoco Products Company. Helms brings deep expertise in manufacturing operations, supply chain management and process optimization.

Warren Felkel, vice president and chief financial officer, joined Stingray in 2024 and brings 17 years of accounting and finance experience from stints at Grant Thornton, SCANA Corporation and Sonoco Products Company, where he also developed skills in strategic planning, business growth and continuous improvement initiatives.

Mike Youngblood, vice president and global director of sales and marketing, joined Stingray in 2025 after nine years as national sales manager for Sea Pro Boats and four decades in retail and wholesale management, including multiple business ownerships.

Drew Gantt, director of engineering, is an accomplished leader in boat design and production. With advanced proficiency in AutoCAD and Rhino 3D, Gantt leads a multifunctional engineering team that brings innovative designs to life while upholding the highest standards, including those set by the American Boat and Yacht Council.

Blake Caudle, senior director of business operations, brings strong operational and purchasing acumen honed through his background in manufacturing purchasing and production planning. With skills in supplier negotiation, cost management and product analysis, Caudle ensures Stingray’s business operations remain efficient, strategic and value-driven.