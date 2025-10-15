Pursuit Boats honored with National Boating Safety Award

The StaffOctober 15, 2025
National Boating Safety Award Pursuit Boats
Pursuit's Molly Ditzler, vice president of engineering, received the award from Brandon Cerka, vice president of sales and marketing at Suzuki Marine. Photo courtesy of Pursuit

Pursuit Boats has been named Top Marine Manufacturer in the 2025 Sea Tow Foundation National Boating Safety Awards, the highest distinction presented by the organization. The award recognizes Pursuit’s exceptional leadership and innovation in advancing boating safety across the marine industry.

Presented during the International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) in Tampa, Florida, the honor celebrates Pursuit’s Confidence on the Water program, an initiative designed to empower owners with hands-on education in seamanship, safety and vessel handling.

Developed in partnership with the Chapman School of Seamanship, the two-day program provides comprehensive, instructor-led training tailored to new Pursuit owners. Each course includes instruction for the owner and up to three additional participants at no cost with the purchase of a new Pursuit boat, reinforcing the brand’s dedication to safety, confidence and customer care both on and off the water.

“At Pursuit, we believe that a confident boater is a safe boater,” said Mark Taiclet, director of brand management for Pursuit Boats. “This recognition from the Sea Tow Foundation underscores our ongoing commitment to helping owners enjoy every moment on the water with knowledge, confidence, and peace of mind.”

Now in its seventh year, the Sea Tow Foundation National Boating Safety Awards honor marine businesses and organizations that demonstrate outstanding leadership and innovation in promoting safety and responsibility on the water. Pursuit Boats joins a distinguished list of recipients recognized for raising the bar in boating education, outreach and product excellence.

The StaffOctober 15, 2025

Related Articles

NMRA officers and board 2025

NMRA elects officers and board members

October 16, 2025
Wet Sounds speakers on Sea-Doo

Marine Audio: Boaters keep the volume high and the standards higher

October 16, 2025
NMMA advocacy update

NMMA shares trade and tariff deadlines for manufacturers

October 16, 2025
Hanse Yachts

Hanse Yachts builds presence in Hong Kong

October 15, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.