Pursuit Boats honored with National Boating Safety Award

Pursuit Boats has been named Top Marine Manufacturer in the 2025 Sea Tow Foundation National Boating Safety Awards, the highest distinction presented by the organization. The award recognizes Pursuit’s exceptional leadership and innovation in advancing boating safety across the marine industry.

Presented during the International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) in Tampa, Florida, the honor celebrates Pursuit’s Confidence on the Water program, an initiative designed to empower owners with hands-on education in seamanship, safety and vessel handling.

Developed in partnership with the Chapman School of Seamanship, the two-day program provides comprehensive, instructor-led training tailored to new Pursuit owners. Each course includes instruction for the owner and up to three additional participants at no cost with the purchase of a new Pursuit boat, reinforcing the brand’s dedication to safety, confidence and customer care both on and off the water.

“At Pursuit, we believe that a confident boater is a safe boater,” said Mark Taiclet, director of brand management for Pursuit Boats. “This recognition from the Sea Tow Foundation underscores our ongoing commitment to helping owners enjoy every moment on the water with knowledge, confidence, and peace of mind.”

Now in its seventh year, the Sea Tow Foundation National Boating Safety Awards honor marine businesses and organizations that demonstrate outstanding leadership and innovation in promoting safety and responsibility on the water. Pursuit Boats joins a distinguished list of recipients recognized for raising the bar in boating education, outreach and product excellence.