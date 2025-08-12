Pursuit Boats names 2025 Top Dealers

Pursuit Boats recently hosted its annual dealer conference in downtown St. Petersburg, Florida, with the theme “The Customer is the Compass.”

The multi-day event included sea trials, business sessions, the debut of the S 388 Sport, and the company’s Awards Ceremony, which recognized the highest-performing dealers and sales professionals from across the network.

Walker Marine Group, with locations throughout Southwest Florida, was named Top Pursuit Dealer for Model Year 2025, marking a standout year of customer connection and strong retail results.

“Walker Marine Group’s achievement speaks volumes about their commitment to customers, their operational excellence, and the strength of their team,” said Joe Marcolina, director of sales at Pursuit Boats. “This year’s theme, ‘The Customer is the Compass,’ is something Walker’s clearly lives by.”

Maspor Marine, covering Central and South America, was once again recognized as Top International Dealer, continuing its leadership in international markets.

Top Ten Pursuit Dealers for Model Year 2025

Walker Marine Group Quality Boats of Tampa Bay Ocean Blue Yacht Sales Bosun’s Marine Legendary Marine All Seasons Marine Works Strong’s Marine Coastal Carolina Yacht Sales Stone Harbor Marina Boats Unlimited

Flagship Dealers for Model Year 2025

These dealers achieved the highest standards in CSI, service, training, and operations: