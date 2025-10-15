Frank Hugelmeyer concludes tenure as chair of ORR

NMMA has announced that President and CEO Frank Hugelmeyer has concluded his four-year tenure as chair of the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable (ORR). Glenn Hughes, president of the American Sportfishing Association (ASA), will assume the role.

“The Outdoor Recreation Roundtable has firmly established itself as the leading coalition for the outdoor recreation industry across the U.S., representing the $1.2 trillion outdoor recreation economy,” said Hugelmeyer. “Over the past four years, we set an aggressive agenda and achieved milestones that benefit millions of Americans who love the outdoors. From passing transformative legislation like the Great American Outdoors Act and the EXPLORE Act, to doubling the number of state recreation offices, ORR has shown what’s possible when our diverse industry speaks with one voice.

“Glenn Hughes has been a dedicated partner since ORR’s inception, and there’s no one better suited to guide the coalition forward,” he continued. “I look forward to seeing ORR’s impact grow under Glenn’s leadership. I also want to thank Jessica Turner, ORR’s president, whose determination and vision have been instrumental in strengthening the coalition and advancing its mission.”

While serving as president of the RV Industry Association, Hugelmeyer helped found ORR in 2015, in partnership with NMMA, ASA, the Motorcycle Industry Council, and other outdoor recreation association partners, to create a strong and united voice for the outdoor recreation industry.

Since becoming chair in 2021, Hugelmeyer has guided ORR through an ambitious strategic plan that raised the stature of the coalition and delivered transformative results for the outdoor recreation economy.

Under Hugelmeyer’s leadership, ORR played a key role in: