Ghost Yachts to distribute Astondoa in U.S.

Astondoa Shipyard, a Spanish yacht builder for more than a century, has announced its exclusive distribution agreement with Ghost Yachts.

Ghost Yachts, based in Miami, Florida, will be the sole distributor of Astondoa in the U.S., offering sales, service and personalized support for the entire Astondoa fleet.

“We are honored to represent Astondoa in the United States,” said Bryan Mager, CEO of Ghost Yachts. “Their legacy of craftsmanship and innovation has been long celebrated in the yachting industry. Our clients value authenticity, exclusivity, and excellence – values that Astondoa embodies in every yacht. Together, we look forward to creating unforgettable experiences for American yacht owners.”

“This agreement is a milestone in our journey,” said Ione Astondoa, COO of Astondoa Shipyard. “The United States, and Florida in particular, represents a global showcase for luxury yachting. Partnering with Ghost Yachts allows us to bring the soul of Astondoa to clients who seek more than a yacht: they seek a unique, tailor-made experience with our family’s signature. Ghost Yachts’ dedication to excellence reflects our values perfectly.”