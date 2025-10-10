MarineMax appoints global yacht sales leadership

MarineMax has announced that Charles A. Cashman, chief revenue officer of the company, will now focus on expanding the yacht and superyacht business as senior vice president of global yacht sales. He will lead yacht sales and global superyacht brokerage operations.

“Strategic leadership, deep market knowledge and a relentless focus on growth have defined Chuck’s career with MarineMax,” said Brett McGill, the chief executive officer and president of MarineMax. “His proven ability to drive sales growth, build strong manufacturer relationships, and inspire high-performing teams will be instrumental as we expand our presence in the yacht and superyacht segments. Chuck’s appointment further enhances our ability to capture new opportunities and deliver exceptional value to our clients and partners worldwide.”

Cashman will lead yacht sales strategy, execution, and performance, driving sustained growth across brands, regions, and customer segments. Working with executive leadership and brand partners, he will deliver integrated sales and marketing initiatives, strengthen team capabilities through targeted development, and foster a consistent, high-performance culture across MarineMax’s global sales organization. Additionally, he will continue to help guide MarineMax’s long-term strategy.

Since joining MarineMax in 1992, Cashman has served as vice president of east operations and executive vice president of sales, marketing and manufacturer relations and chief revenue officer since 2016. He is a member of the International Yacht Brokers Association’s Board of Directors.

“I’m honored to take on this expanded role as we continue to broaden our global yacht sales organization,” Cashman said. “Working alongside our talented team and exceptional brand partners, I look forward to building on our momentum, strengthening our client relationships, and advancing MarineMax’s leadership in the global yacht and superyacht markets.”