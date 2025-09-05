MarineMax opens flagship yacht sales and service center

MarineMax has announced the opening of its flagship Fort Myers Yacht Sales and Service Center, a 23-acre waterfront property.

“Our new location in Fort Myers is designed to meet the increasing demand in one of Florida’s top yachting and boating markets,” said Brett McGill, CEO and president of MarineMax. “Covering over 30,000 square feet, the Yacht Sales & Service Center significantly enhances our capabilities. It offers improved functionality for our customers, allows us to deliver world-class service, raises the standard for reliability, and transforms every boating journey into an exceptional experience.”

With 276 rack storage spaces, 128 wet slips, a 75-ton lifting capacity, and 40-foot-high bays, the center is engineered to accommodate a wide range of vessels while providing access to sales, service, and storage.

“We’re excited to introduce MarineMax Fort Myers as a key resource for Southwest Florida boaters, bringing together sales, maintenance, storage, and on-water support at one convenient location,” McGill added. “Our team looks forward to supporting the evolving needs of the region’s boating and yachting enthusiasts.”

