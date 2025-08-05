MarineMax announces changes to Board

MarineMax has appointed Odilon Almeida to its Board of Directors. In conjunction with this appointment, Evelyn V. Follit and G. Clinton Moore will be retiring from the MarineMax Board.

“We are excited to welcome Odilon to the MarineMax Board as our newest independent director,” said Rebecca White, Ph.D., chairperson of the MarineMax Board. “He is an accomplished business leader whose insight into corporate governance and experience in scaling worldwide operations will be instrumental as we execute our long-term growth strategy. We look forward to benefiting from his extensive board experience, business acumen and track record of strategic leadership in global markets.”

Almeida, an operating partner at Advent International, brings over 40 years of international business expertise to the MarineMax Board, having held senior leadership roles across the financial services, technology and consumer goods sectors.

Almeida has been named to the MarineMax Board’s Audit Committee, where his corporate governance expertise, audit committee experience and global business perspective will support MarineMax’s strategic growth initiatives and enhance the company’s governance.

“On behalf of the Board, I want to express our deep appreciation to Evelyn and Clint for their long-standing service and steady leadership,” White added. “Their perspectives have helped shape our strategic direction, and their guidance has played a meaningful role in our growth over the past decade. We wish them continued health and happiness in retirement.”

With these changes, the MarineMax Board now comprises eight directors, six of whom are independent.