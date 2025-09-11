MarineMax names vice president of business solutions

The StaffSeptember 11, 2025
MarineMax's Amanda Ward
Photo courtesy of MarineMax

MarineMax has announced the promotion of Amanda Ward to vice president of business solutions. In this role, Ward will lead the integration of the company’s marketing technology, data, and reporting teams under the company’s technology division.

Ward most recently led the marketing technology team. Under her guidance, the company leveraged strategic data insights and tools to deliver measurable business growth and improved customer engagement.

In her expanded leadership position, Ward will spearhead the strategy and execution of innovative business solutions that support MarineMax’s long-term goals. Her focus will include driving operational efficiency, accelerating growth opportunities, and enhancing the customer experience across all business areas.

“Amanda has consistently demonstrated strong leadership and a passion for advancing MarineMax through technology and innovation,” said Shawn Berg, executive vice president and chief digital officer at MarineMax. “Her vision and expertise will continue to elevate our performance, strengthen collaboration across teams, and create meaningful opportunities for our team members and customers.”

The StaffSeptember 11, 2025

Related Articles

Newport Boat Show

Newport International Boat Show kicks off

September 11, 2025
Autograph Yacht Group

Off The Hook Yachts launches yacht brokerage

September 11, 2025
NMMA boat sales data

NMMA reports yacht growth despite market-wide declines

September 11, 2025
Coast Guard Foundation logo

Coast Guard Foundation welcomes Board of Trustees members

September 10, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.