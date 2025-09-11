MarineMax names vice president of business solutions

MarineMax has announced the promotion of Amanda Ward to vice president of business solutions. In this role, Ward will lead the integration of the company’s marketing technology, data, and reporting teams under the company’s technology division.

Ward most recently led the marketing technology team. Under her guidance, the company leveraged strategic data insights and tools to deliver measurable business growth and improved customer engagement.

In her expanded leadership position, Ward will spearhead the strategy and execution of innovative business solutions that support MarineMax’s long-term goals. Her focus will include driving operational efficiency, accelerating growth opportunities, and enhancing the customer experience across all business areas.

“Amanda has consistently demonstrated strong leadership and a passion for advancing MarineMax through technology and innovation,” said Shawn Berg, executive vice president and chief digital officer at MarineMax. “Her vision and expertise will continue to elevate our performance, strengthen collaboration across teams, and create meaningful opportunities for our team members and customers.”