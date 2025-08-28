Malibu Boats shares financial results

Malibu Boats has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2025.

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to the year-ago period, net sales increased 30.4% to $207.0 million. Unit volume increased 16.8% to 1,221 units, and gross profit increased 162.1% to $32.7 million. Net income loss increased 124.5% to a net income of $4.8 million.

Compared to fiscal year 2024, fiscal year 2025 net sales decreased 2.6% to $807.6 million. Unit volume decreased 9.0% to 4,898 units, and gross profit decreased 2.0% to $144.1 million. Net income loss increased 127.0% to a net income of $15.2 million.

“Fiscal year 2025 was a challenging year for the marine industry, but I am proud of the groundwork we laid by supporting our dealers’ efforts to reduce their inventory and refreshing our dealer network, which we believe positions us to outperform the industry,” said Steve Menneto, president and chief executive officer of Malibu Boats. “We continued investing in our people, strengthening our operational readiness to scale, and advancing our pace of innovation with an exciting Model Year 2026 lineup that introduces eleven new models across the portfolio, from our highest-performance Monsoon engine to expanded entry-level Axis offerings that are attracting a wave of first-time buyers.”

“In 2026, we will maintain our disciplined approach to dealer health as we expect several headwinds impacting retail to persist; however, we are confident in our ability to outpace the industry while leveraging our cash generation to continue investing in the business as we position the company for significant value creation when the industry returns to growth,” said Bruce Beckman, chief financial officer of Malibu Boats.

For the full fiscal year 2026, Malibu anticipates net sales to be flat to down mid-single digits year-over-year, and adjusted EBITDA margin ranging from 8% to 9%.