Boating Industry 2025 Top Dealers applications close in September

The Boating Industry 2025 Top Dealers nomination forms are open until September 8, 2025.

There are two applications available that will allow the Boating Industry team to learn about each company and properly evaluate it.

To be considered as a 2025 Top Dealer, dealers can complete the simple application. Dealers will be required to provide financial information and other basic information, but there are fewer questions requiring long, in-depth answers. Alternatively, to be considered for top awards like the Top 20 ranked dealers, Best in Class and Dealer of the Year, dealers can fill out the full application.

2025 Applications:

Program details:

Boating Industry will select a group of Top Dealers based on information submitted and other industry research by Boating Industry staff.

We will rank the top 20 companies based on the full application submissions, recognizing them for their elite status in the industry. The No. 1 ranked dealer will be recognized as “Dealer of the Year.”

Boating Industry will also select several Best in Class Award winners. These categories will include Best Place to Work, Best Digital Strategy, Best Boat Show Strategy, Best Events, Best Marketing, Best Industry Advocate, Most Innovative and Best Service Department.

Dealers can save and return to their application as often as they wish before submitting it. Dealers can also print and review their application before final submission. To do so, please create an account with an active email address when starting the application.

Any photos dealers wish to submit with their application can be delivered either through a file transfer site to aquandt@boatingindustry.com or mailed on CD or flash drive to Boating Industry Top 100, 7760 France Avenue South, Suite 810, Bloomington, MN 55435

Meeting and exceeding rising consumer expectations is no small feat in today’s competitive market. Yet, these challenges have become second nature for professional dealerships, seamlessly woven into their daily operations. They recognize that true success lies not just in selling boats, but in delivering the full promise of the boating lifestyle.

If your company:

Displays a consistent and clear understanding that the profitability of the organization is directly related to the extent of its focus on customer satisfaction;

Provides customers with an experience worth returning for and recommending to others;

Prepares for future success with sound planning, marketing and training initiatives;

Ensures an exceptional boating lifestyle…

We invite you to apply to be recognized as one of the Top Dealers in North America. Applications are due September 8, 2025.