Winnebago Industries announces executive leadership changes 

Winnebago Industries has announced several changes to its executive leadership team and new group leader roles.

Effective September 1, Jeff Haradine will be SVP of the Marine Group and president of Barletta Boats. He will continue to lead the Barletta pontoon business as president and provide oversight of the Chris-Craft business while working with company leadership to drive growth in the marine segment.

Steve Heese will remain the president of Chris Craft and SVP of Power Systems, and provide continued oversight to the Lithionics business. Heese will remain on the executive leadership team, reporting to Haradine.

Changes were also made to the Motorized RV Group and Towable RV Group.

“These changes are designed to help us stay agile, support future growth and leverage the strong leadership talent we have across the company,” said Michael Happe, president and CEO of Winnebago Industries. “Most importantly, they’re about continuing to serve our customers, supporting our employees and delivering value to our shareholders.”

In addition, Ashis Bhattacharya, senior vice president of advanced technology, corporate ventures and engineering services, will retire on October 3, 2025. Bhattacharya joined Winnebago Industries in 2016 and has been instrumental in the company’s evolution.

Effective September 1, Steve Speich, SVP of enterprise operations and product technology, will assume responsibility for advanced technology and engineering services in addition to his manufacturing/supply chain oversight.

Amber Holm will be named SVP – chief marketing and experience officer, leading a new customer service center of excellence in addition to her enterprise marketing responsibilities. Holm will also have the charge of building a stronger aftermarket business strategy for the enterprise.

Bryan Hughes will take on the role of SVP – chief financial officer, investor relations, information technology and business development. Hughes will oversee IT and lead the corporate venture capital program.