Safe Harbor Marinas expands into Mediterranean

Safe Harbor Marinas has expanded into the Mediterranean with the acquisition of Monaco Marine, which includes nine locations in the South of France and Monaco. These locations offer slips, storage, and service for vessels and superyachts up to 90 meters.

“The Monaco Marine team cares deeply about providing exceptional service in some of the world’s most iconic yachting destinations,” said Baxter Underwood, CEO of Safe Harbor Marinas. “We are thrilled to be able to serve captains, crews, and owners in places like Saint Tropez, Antibes, and Monaco.”

With the addition of Monaco Marine, Safe Harbor now owns and operates 149 marinas and shipyards.