Safe Harbor Marinas expands into Mediterranean

The StaffAugust 8, 2025
Monaco Marine
Photo courtesy of Monaco Marine

Safe Harbor Marinas has expanded into the Mediterranean with the acquisition of Monaco Marine, which includes nine locations in the South of France and Monaco. These locations offer slips, storage, and service for vessels and superyachts up to 90 meters.

“The Monaco Marine team cares deeply about providing exceptional service in some of the world’s most iconic yachting destinations,” said Baxter Underwood, CEO of Safe Harbor Marinas. “We are thrilled to be able to serve captains, crews, and owners in places like Saint Tropez, Antibes, and Monaco.”

With the addition of Monaco Marine, Safe Harbor now owns and operates 149 marinas and shipyards.

The StaffAugust 8, 2025

Related Articles

Generative AI text on computer screen

What to consider when using AI

August 8, 2025
TowBoatUS boat

TowBoatUS expands in Louisiana

August 8, 2025
Twin Vee boats

Twin Vee reveals Q2 results

August 8, 2025
Yamaha F350 outboard

Yamaha shares first half 2025 results

August 7, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.