Newport Boat Show launches New Products Awards Program

The Newport International Boat Show presented by BankNewport is now accepting applications for the 2025 Newport for New Products (NFNP) Awards Program.



The NFNP program highlights new and exciting products for boating enthusiasts. The program is open to new domestic and foreign boats and products launched after April 1, 2025, and making an official U.S. debut at the Newport International Boat Show, September 11-14.



“We’ve seen incredible innovation over the course of the past 19 years of this program,” said Jocelyn Emory, director of strategy for the Newport International Boat Show. “Our exhibitors continue to push the boundaries of possibility by using new materials and techniques to revolutionize their products and make boating better for all. We are excited to see what they have in store for this year and look forward to shining a spotlight on their hard work in September.”



Newport For New Products entries are judged by a team of marine industry experts based on design, innovation and overall value to the customer. Winners will be selected in the following categories: best new powerboat, best new sailboat; best new product — navigation (including marine electronics); best new product — boat operation, maintenance and safety; and best new weather gear (wearable). A People’s Choice Award for Best Overall Boat Debut is chosen by attendees voting online in advance of the Show. The NFNP program also includes additional sub-category awards for a “Green” and an “Accessibility” entry. Winners will be announced on Friday morning, September 12, at the Exhibitor Awards/Press Breakfast. All submissions for NFNP must be received by August 1, 2025.



The Newport International Boat Show spans over 17 acres of Newport’s renowned waterfront. It features hundreds of exhibitors, dealers and manufacturers, showcasing an array of powerboats and sailboats ranging from 15 to 90 feet, alongside a comprehensive selection of marine equipment, services and accessories for boating aficionados.

Show details: