Warbird Marine Holdings appoints CEO

Warbird Marine Holdings, the parent company of Invincible Boats and Yellowfin Yachts, has appointed Thomas Wieners as chief executive officer. Long-time industry veteran and current CEO John Dorton will transition to the role of executive chairman.

“Thomas and I have worked together for nearly a decade across businesses,” Dorton said. “During that time, I’ve watched him bring out the best in every team he leads—getting people aligned around a shared vision and building cultures that deliver results. His experience in powersports, automotive, and aviation industries brings fresh perspective that has already transformed our manufacturing capabilities and rallied our team around higher standards. As executive chairman, I look forward to supporting his vision while focusing on strategic initiatives full time.”

Since joining Warbird as chief operating officer in 2020, Wieners has improved the company’s production processes and culture with a fundamental focus on quality. He notably developed and launched Warbird’s Center of Excellence for Composite Manufacturing. The 425,000 square foot lamination facility in the Yucatán has drawn industry accolades and expanded the company’s capabilities. Since 2022, Wieners has also led the company’s product development, sales, marketing, and innovation strategies.

“Quality and performance aren’t aspirations for us—they’re our foundation,” Wieners shared with Boating Industry. “You’ll see even deeper collaboration between our product development and production teams as we refine every aspect of our boats, from precision engineering to advanced materials. Our new Center of Excellence for Composite Manufacturing in the Yucatán represents a significant leap forward in production capacity, craftsmanship capabilities and process discipline.”

He noted that the company is implementing new technology and standards to ensure greater consistency and performance across all products. “Our approach centers on continuous improvement and evolution: enhancing build processes, strengthening quality assurance, and actively incorporating feedback from our owners and dealers,” he said. “The goal is the best product and price for our customers.”

And the brands have seen continued purchasing and unique shifts in consumer preferences like size and features, according to Wieners. “We see tremendous opportunity in the current environment to strengthen our foundation [by] optimizing operations, deepening dealer partnerships, and advancing our product development,” he said. “This isn’t a time to retreat—it’s a time to position ourselves strategically for the market’s recovery. The premium sportfishing segment has proven resilient historically, and we’re confident in our ability to continue to capture market share.”