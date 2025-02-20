Monahan’s Marine partners with Invincible Boats

Monahan’s Marine, a marine dealership on the south shore of Massachusetts since 1960, is now an authorized Invincible Boats dealer.

“As Monahan’s Marine continues to grow our operation and better service our customers, we are always seeking to offer the highest quality boats on the market,” said Matt Connor, director of sales at Monahan’s Marine. “Invincible Boats, with their exceptional offshore performance and serious fishing capabilities, are a perfect fit for what we aim to provide. This partnership is one that we’re extremely excited about, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds as we bring these incredible boats into the Monahan’s Marine family.”



“Invincible is excited to be partnered with Monahan’s as it’s clear both partners are focused on the offshore fisherman and making their experience the absolute best,” said Ben Dorton, vice president of sales at Invincible Boats. “Invincible boats are designed for getting families and anglers alike out on the water and have fishing in their DNA, which aligns perfectly with the needs of our customers.”



Offering new and used boat sales, brokerage services, and a full-service shop and re-power center, Monahan’s Marine serves the greater Massachusetts boating community with its sister location, Scituate Boatworks.