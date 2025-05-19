Informa announces first annual Windy City Boat and Yacht Show

Informa Markets, Chicago Park District, Chicago Harbors, and Suntex Marina have announced the Windy City Boat and Yacht Show launch, set to debut June 11-14, 2026, at Chicago’s Burnham Harbor.

Informa Markets, producer of seven internationally acclaimed boat shows, will deliver an unprecedented in-water boating experience to the Great Lakes region. This inaugural event will showcase an expansive fleet of boats, interactive exhibits, VIP experiences, and a seamless connection between the boating lifestyle and Chicago’s vibrant waterfront.

“Chicago’s boating community has long expressed the need for an in-water show, and we’re excited to bring this vision to life at the perfect location,” said Andrew Doole, president of U.S. Boat Shows for Informa Markets. Burnham Harbor offers an unparalleled setting, where attendees can step directly into the show from land and water to experience hands-on learning and explore the latest marine innovations in a fully immersive environment.”

Unlike traditional indoor venues, the Windy City Boat and Yacht Show will feature over 150 in-water boats, including new and brokerage power and sailboats ranging from 30 to 90 feet. In addition, there will be expansive exhibit space for marine accessories, electronics, and lifestyle products.

Located just steps from Soldier Field and the Museum Campus, the show’s central waterfront location provides access via public transit and parking, ensuring an effortless and enjoyable experience for exhibitors and attendees alike.

“The Chicago Park District is excited to welcome the Windy City Boat and Yacht Show to Burnham Harbor,” said Carlos Ramizez-Rosa, general superintendent and CEO of the Chicago Park District. “Chicago’s lakefront is home to the nation’s largest municipal harbor system with 5,700 slips and moorings, 10 yacht clubs and an array of concessions and shops which make our harbors popular destinations for boating enthusiasts as well as non-boaters. We look forward to showcasing our beautiful harbors, the new boats and accessories featured at the show, and celebrating another amazing boating season in Chicago.”

“On behalf of Chicago’s hospitality industry, Choose Chicago would like to express our enthusiasm for Informa Markets’ launch of the Windy City Boat and Yacht Show in June 2026 at Burnham Harbor,” said Kristen Reynolds, president and CEO of Choose Chicago. “Given Chicago’s miles of lakeshore and many active harbors, the Windy City is synonymous with boating activity and is a beloved pastime of its residents and visitors alike. In addition to our destination being conducive for the launch of such an event, we are grateful for the anticipated economic impact that the show will generate throughout the entire hospitality industry, from filling hotels, restaurants, taxis, and rideshares, to boosting our airports.”

Show Highlights

Centrally located at Burnham Harbor, easily accessible via public transportation with ample parking.

More than 150 in-water boats on display (up to 90 feet), including new and brokerage models, both power and sailboats.

Expansive on-land exhibits featuring the latest marine technology, luxury accessories, safety equipment, and watercraft essentials.

In-Water Test Drives allowing attendees to experience boats firsthand on the water, complemented by hands-on learning and interactive exhibits.

Entertainment, dining, and networking areas, offering the perfect waterfront setting to experience Chicago’s boating culture.

VIP Experience, providing an exclusive space for premium attendees and industry professionals.

Jefferson Beach Yacht Sales, with a local office in Chicago’s famed Marina City Towers, has committed to participating in the local event after its successful experiences at Informa’s previous international shows. SkipperBud’s Yachting Supercenter will also participate in the 2026 show.

For exhibitors looking to secure space and sponsorship opportunities at the Windy City Boat and Yacht Show, visit WindyCityBYS.com for more information or contact Larry Berryman at Larry.Berryman@informa.com.