How leaders communicate as tools change

By Glenn Hansen

Tools change. Rules remain.

I love the study and practice of communication. Writing, editing, media and marketing communication has been my paid gig for years. And I’m enjoying my front row seat to the current revolution of the news media and marketing communication. We are seeing a massive shift in the way everyone uses communication tools to reach an audience. Just when you learn to use one platform, a new one threatens to overtake it, and you better be ready to move with this wave.

I’m good with change, even inciting it when needed. However, to succeed in this revolution, we need to keep sight of the shore, hold one solid foundation. And while our communication tools will change, the rules of communication do not – especially when it comes to leadership communication.

Whether you currently lead a small group or a large enterprise (and even if you just want to be a leader), follow these trusted communication rules. They apply to writing, speaking and non-verbal communication.

Leaders must communicate with:

Accountability: This is a dominant trait in eff ective leaders, and it’s best communicated up front. Be accountable for what you say and do, and for what you say you’re going to do. This is not “look at me” communication; it’s “come with me and we can succeed together.”

Humility: Leaders know their own strengths and will exhibit them when needed to help the team win. They also know what they don’t know, asking questions and letting team members use their own strengths. They use words like “we” and “our” more frequently than “I” and “mine.”

Consistency: Effective leaders use published systems and transparent processes to help people act toward common goals. Consistent communication allows team members to see the future just like you do.

Curiosity: Strong leaders embrace ambiguity and communicate their curiosity. While they might be the smartest and most experienced in the room, they ask for ideas from people at all levels and in all departments. They recognize that learning is never ending and that changing their mind is okay, and not a “flip flop” to be avoided.

Analysis: A passionate and emotional story can help move people to action. And I encourage leaders to show their passions. But be careful. Communication based on facts and thoughtful analysis does a better job of building repeatable and enduring results. Facts communicate clearly, while emotions can lead to misunderstanding.

Their hands!: Do you wanna know one of the best communication skills a leader can use today? Write a note by hand and deliver it to someone. The act of pen on paper goes a long way to communicate the importance of a moment, and that you give a damn. Plus, in the age of generative AI, leaders today need to communicate like humans. We make mistakes and speak imperfectly. That’s okay. A hand-written “typo” or hard-to-read penmanship is completely acceptable in today’s world of goofy auto-corrected text messages and automated email replies. Just remember to maintain accountability, humility, consistency … and go back through these earlier rules.

Encouragement: Finally, know the importance of encouraging words. We need to keep recognition and positivity alive in business today. Good leaders communicate to acknowledge good work and to develop the skills of coworkers. They share successful execution with larger groups, and they communicate to correct in private.

I interviewed a business-technology leader recently and asked him about his views on leadership today in a digital world. He was more than happy to share a story about a leader he admired: “You’d go into a discussion with him, and the gift he would give you was that he believed more in your ability to succeed than even you did.”

That is a valuable communication gift.