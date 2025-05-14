USCG Auxiliary and West Marine launch boating safety initiative

The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary and West Marine have partnered to promote boating safety and education across communities nationwide. This collaboration focuses on increasing awareness, preparedness, and compliance among recreational boaters ahead of the 2025 boating season and beyond.

As part of this initiative, the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will conduct free Vessel Safety Checks at select West Marine store locations nationwide from May 15-26, 2025. These voluntary checks help boaters ensure their vessels meet federal safety standards and are equipped with essential safety gear. The checks are informational and do not result in citations or penalties, offering a supportive way to enhance boater readiness.

“In many ways, a Vessel Safety Check is a conversation, not a citation,” said Michael Plavnicky, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Branch Chief, Recreational Boating Outreach. “Our trained vessel examiners are here to help boaters understand the safety equipment they need, identify issues early, and feel confident and prepared on the water. It’s one of the easiest and most effective steps boaters can take to protect themselves, their passengers, and others.”

The partnership also includes a series of year-round educational initiatives. Boaters will have access to expert-led safety sessions, hands-on learning opportunities, and resources covering topics like navigation basics, seasonal preparedness, emergency procedures, and proper use of safety equipment. These programs will be hosted at West Marine stores throughout the country and are open to boaters of all experience levels.

“This partnership reflects our shared dedication to promoting safe and responsible boating,” said Paulee Day, Chief Operating Officer for West Marine. “By working with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, we’re giving boaters convenient access to trusted information and services that make every trip on the water safer and more enjoyable.”

Programming will continue throughout the 2025 boating season and into the following months.