The boating industry unites in D.C. for ABC

The recreational boating industry has convened at the nation’s capital for the start of the 2025 American Boating Congress (ABC), bringing together manufacturers, dealers, retailers, and stakeholders from across the country for three days of critical dialogue, policy engagement and industry strategy.

The first panel of the day included Frank Hugelmeyer, president and CEO of NMMA, Bret McGill, CEO of MarineMax, and Bryan Redmond, CEO of Suntex Marinas. They touched on issues of changing customer demographics and profiles, nurturing future generations of boaters, the increasing impact of AI on technology platforms as well as sales and service and what customers of the future want from their boating experiences.

“We got really good at marketing to the same people over and over and getting them to buy a bunch of boats over their lifetimes,” said McGill. “Those customers are aging out however, and they are likely on their last boat. The reality is, we’re selling to a smaller and smaller pool of customers these days and we have to provide an exceptional and memorable experience at all times in every part of our business.”

“The marine industry is archaic in many ways when it comes to technology, to be honest,” said Redmond. “Our organization has been working diligently these past few years to even get all of our systems and platforms talking to each other. Right now, we’re in the process of moving to the next phase of getting buy-in across the organization as we begin to incorporate AI into our platforms. We’re probably 19 to 24 months out from being able to fully roll out some of the technology that our boating customers clearly expect, but that’s the direction we’re heading.”

President and CEO of NMMA Frank Hugelmeyer, CEO of MarineMax Bret McGill, and CEO of Suntex Marinas Bryan Redmond held the first panel discussion of ABC 2025.

Hosted by the NMMA, ABC 2025 marks a pivotal opportunity for the industry to unite in advancing its advocacy agenda and shaping the future of recreational boating in the U.S. With a packed agenda featuring keynote speakers, issue briefings, networking events, and meetings with members of Congress and key government stakeholders, the event is designed to ensure the voice of marine businesses is heard at the highest levels of government.

“Our theme this year, Made in America – Resilience and Innovation, couldn’t be timelier,” said Frank Hugelmeyer, president and CEO of NMMA. “We’re navigating both opportunity and uncertainty. On the opportunity side, we see real momentum on Capitol Hill; a chance to secure and advance a pro-growth tax code that supports your ability to reinvest and compete. We’ve also made significant progress on regulations, thanks to the industry’s voices and our collective advocacy.”

ABC 2025 will spotlight policy topics including environmental regulations, manufacturing competitiveness, trade, marine infrastructure, and economic trends affecting boating participation. Attendees will also hear from thought leaders and agency officials on key developments impacting the industry.