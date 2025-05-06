Garmin AIS messaging feature aids in whale protection efforts

The StaffMay 6, 2025
Garmin AIS feature
Photo courtesy of Garmin

The Whale and Vessel Safety Taskforce (WAVS) has recognized Garmin, a founding member of WAVS, for its new Automatic Identification System (AIS) messaging feature that allows targeted safety alerts to be delivered directly to boaters through onboard Garmin systems.

The feature enables critical warning messages to be sent to AIS-equipped Garmin chartplotters, including information in real-time about the presence of North Atlantic right whales or other marine mammals in vessel transit areas. This development is an important step toward delivering timely, location-based alerts to vessels in a cost-effective, scalable, and highly efficient manner.

“This is exactly the type of advancement needed to move pertinent data and information to vessel operators,” said WAVS Chairman John DePersenaire. “Garmin’s solution uses infrastructure that already exists on thousands of boats—it’s a game-changer.”

Garmin’s AIS messaging capability opens the door for the future integration of whale sighting data, dynamic management zones, and predictive risk forecasts into navigation systems, and is particularly helpful in efforts to protect the endangered North Atlantic right whale.

A Viking Marine Group initiative, WAVS is a nonprofit coalition of marine industry leaders, scientists, and technology developers dedicated to reducing the risk of vessel strikes to whales and other marine mammals. Garmin’s innovation aligns perfectly with the WAVS mission of utilizing technology and private-sector partnerships to improve awareness and response on the water.

Garmin’s new feature helps create a real-time alerting system. “It’s an ideal blend of conservation and technology to provide mariners with relevant, actionable information without needing to change their operations or install new systems,” said DePersenaire. “This is an important step toward leveraging technology to meet conservation objectives.”

The StaffMay 6, 2025

Related Articles

MJM Yacht

Dealer adds MJM Yachts at New York and Connecticut locations

May 6, 2025
Mack Boring New Jersey headquarters

Mack Boring acquires headquarters facility in NJ

May 6, 2025
Suntex acquires Saguaro Lake Marina

Suntex expands phoenix-area holdings with marina purchase

May 6, 2025
Marine Trades Institute

Marine Trades Institute expands in Michigan

May 6, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.