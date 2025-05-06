Garmin AIS messaging feature aids in whale protection efforts

The Whale and Vessel Safety Taskforce (WAVS) has recognized Garmin, a founding member of WAVS, for its new Automatic Identification System (AIS) messaging feature that allows targeted safety alerts to be delivered directly to boaters through onboard Garmin systems.

The feature enables critical warning messages to be sent to AIS-equipped Garmin chartplotters, including information in real-time about the presence of North Atlantic right whales or other marine mammals in vessel transit areas. This development is an important step toward delivering timely, location-based alerts to vessels in a cost-effective, scalable, and highly efficient manner.

“This is exactly the type of advancement needed to move pertinent data and information to vessel operators,” said WAVS Chairman John DePersenaire. “Garmin’s solution uses infrastructure that already exists on thousands of boats—it’s a game-changer.”

Garmin’s AIS messaging capability opens the door for the future integration of whale sighting data, dynamic management zones, and predictive risk forecasts into navigation systems, and is particularly helpful in efforts to protect the endangered North Atlantic right whale.

A Viking Marine Group initiative, WAVS is a nonprofit coalition of marine industry leaders, scientists, and technology developers dedicated to reducing the risk of vessel strikes to whales and other marine mammals. Garmin’s innovation aligns perfectly with the WAVS mission of utilizing technology and private-sector partnerships to improve awareness and response on the water.

Garmin’s new feature helps create a real-time alerting system. “It’s an ideal blend of conservation and technology to provide mariners with relevant, actionable information without needing to change their operations or install new systems,” said DePersenaire. “This is an important step toward leveraging technology to meet conservation objectives.”