Dockmate announces key sales and business development hires

Dockmate, manufacturer of advanced wireless remote-control systems for yachts, has appointed Spencer Coveney as product specialist and Josh Taylor as business development manager.



Coveney brings over three years of sales experience and a lifelong passion for boating to the team. As product specialist, he will be responsible for lead management, performance analysis and process optimization. Coveney is focused on providing exceptional service to customers, helping make stressful docking situations easier and more manageable. With a strong drive and commitment to quality, he is looking forward to helping more boaters experience the simplicity and control Dockmate offers. From spending time on his boat located on Cape Cod to frequenting local marina docks, Coveney has always felt at home on the water.



“When the opportunity came to combine my passion for boating with the chance to help grow a dynamic company and contribute to its sales success, I jumped at it,” said Coveney. “They have developed a fantastic reputation in the industry as offering cutting-edge technology that truly makes boating more accessible, easier and safer. I look forward to working closely with the team and our customers.”



As the business development manager, Taylor will focus on expanding and strengthening the dealer network. Before joining Dockmate, he spent over 35 years in marine electronics and satellite communications, both as a U.S. Navy electronics technician and in the private sector as a former business owner installing and commissioning marine electronics. He has worked on everything from military shipboard surveillance systems, commercial mission-critical communications and various maritime VSAT systems. When Taylor’s not building relationships or solving docking challenges, he can be found on the water boating, fishing or enjoying time with family.



“After three years in technology sales, I knew I wanted to take my foundation in sales and apply it to an industry I’ve always been passionate about,” said Taylor. “Growing up, I was constantly drawn to the water, whether it was spending time on friends’ boats, my own boat, or just hanging around the local marina. When the opportunity came to combine my passion for boating with the chance to help grow a company like Dockmate, it felt like the perfect fit.”



“At Dockmate, we’re tackling one of boating’s biggest pain points, the stress and risk of docking in tight quarters,” said Marc Curreri, CEO of Dockmate US. “By partnering with OEMs and elite marine professionals, we put intuitive, wireless control into the hands of boaters, eliminating visibility challenges and delivering safer, smoother docking experiences. I am confident that Spencer and Josh’s passion, commitment and experience will be integral in growing our sales efforts.”



