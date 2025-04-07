Tige Boats adds Twin Lakes Marine to dealer network

Tigé Boats Inc. has added Wisconsin’s Twin Lakes Marine to its global dealer network. The family-owned and operated business opened in 1965, and the Renn family’s passion for outdoor sports has been passed down through three generations of outdoor enthusiasts. The dealership will carry Tigé Boats and ATX Surf Boats as its premium line of inboard towboats.

The dealership has also partnered with Tigé Boats as the official boat sponsor for the 2025 Twin Lakes CornFest, a watersports and outdoor lifestyle festival hosted in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin. The event will showcase Tigé Boats to competitors and spectators alike, giving them firsthand experience with the brand’s luxury offerings.

“Twin Lakes Marine is excited to bring Tigé and ATX into our area,” said Todd Renn, owner of Twin Lakes Marine. “We have many smaller waterways here in Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois. The variety of models will nicely fit our local lakes and rivers. I look forward to getting our customers on the water to experience the luxury and performance of these boats.”

