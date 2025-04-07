Heensen Yachts acquired by Dutch investor

Heesen Yachts, a Dutch shipyard known for crafting aluminium and steel motor yachts, has been acquired by Dutch entrepreneur and investor Laurens Last.

Laurens Last, an entrepreneur and passionate yachtsman, has extensive business experience and a deep personal connection to the yachting lifestyle and community. His acquisition of Heesen strengthens the company’s financial foundation and ensures its ongoing dedication to building industry-leading yachts.

“This acquisition is more than investment – it’s a dream,” said Last. “Heesen represents the pinnacle of Dutch engineering and maritime craftsmanship. I am honoured to take the ownership and ensure the brand continues to flourish for generations to come.”

Heesen reported a record-breaking financial performance in 2024, with revenue reaching EUR 209 million and EBITDA of EUR 17 million. Under Last’s leadership, the company will continue to focus on global sales expansion, technological innovation, and excellence in yacht design and construction.

Heesen remains the only fully integrated yacht builder in the Netherlands. With its shipyard and in-house luxury interior division, the company controls every phase of the yacht-building process – from concept and engineering to final outfitting.