BoatBot launches AI-powered mobile app

BoatBot has revealed its AI-powered “Pocket Captain” mobile application, designed to supplement and reinforce boating safety education. BoatBot provides boaters with instant access to crucial information, promoting safer navigation and responsible practices on the water.

BoatBot was founded by a team that includes David Johndrow, a United States Coast Guard licensed captain and member of the Auxiliary, and safety is at the forefront of its mission. Recognizing the challenge of knowledge retention following traditional boating safety courses, BoatBot developed a mobile application that acts as an on-demand refresher, particularly relevant to the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary’s in-class training, such as State Boating License classes, Boat America, Suddenly in Command, Rules of the Road as well as all of information required in the USCG 6-pack and 100-ton license courses.

With this latest development, powerboaters, sailors, and anglers can instantly access the information they need through their smartphone or mobile device. Having critical facts such as basic navigation skills, COLREGS (rules of the road), information on navigation lights, sound signals, channel markers, and more readily accessible will enhance overall safety, relieve stress and improve the boating experience for everyone on the water.

“Traditional boating safety education provides a vital foundation, but retaining that knowledge over time can be difficult,” said John Doogan, Flotilla Commander 61, U.S.C.G Auxiliary. “Their ‘Pocket Captain’ addresses this challenge by providing boaters with a readily available resource for safety questions, empowering them to make informed decisions on the water.”

While classroom-based boating safety education is essential, knowledge learned can diminish over time, leading to uncertainty and potentially unsafe practices. BoatBot offers a user-friendly mobile application featuring “Captain AI,” an advanced AI that provides immediate, accurate responses to questions related to core boating safety concepts, including those covered in USCG Auxiliary boater safety courses.

BoatBot’s innovative approach lies in its ability to independently supplement existing boating safety curriculum with AI-powered information. This technology provides:

Personalized Learning (Independent of Classroom): AI adapts to user questions, providing tailored responses.

AI adapts to user questions, providing tailored responses. Increased Engagement (Beyond Traditional Methods): Conversational interface makes learning engaging and accessible.

Conversational interface makes learning engaging and accessible. Community Impact (Supplemental Offering): BoatBot is offered as a free supplemental tool at in-person classes in select USCG Auxiliary Southern California Flotillas, contributing to the safety of the local boating community.

“By offering BoatBot as a free supplemental tool at USCG Auxiliary classes, we are actively supporting the mission of promoting boating safety,” Johndrow added. “We believe this technology will make a significant impact on the safety of boaters in our community and beyond.”

BoatBot’s Owner app is now available free of charge in the Apple and Google stores for download.

BoatBot will be exhibiting at the 2025 Newport Beach International Boat Show, May 1-4 at Southern California’s iconic Lido Marina Village. Boaters are encouraged to stop by the BoatBot exhibit (Stand #7) during the show to learn more about this useful and informative app see a demonstration of how state-of-the-art AI can enhance boating safety and enjoyment.