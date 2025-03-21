Palm Beach Boat Show now underway

The Palm Beach International Boat Show opened on March 19 and will run through March 23, welcoming boating enthusiasts, marine industry leaders, and exhibitors worldwide to downtown West Palm Beach.

“The Palm Beach International Boat Show continues to be a must-attend event for the global community, bringing together the best in boating, innovation, and lifestyle. We are grateful for the support of our partners, the Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County, Palm Harbor Marina, as well as the City of West Palm Beach, Mayor Keith James, and city commissioners,” said Andrew Doole, president of U.S. Boat Shows with Informa Markets. “Their commitment to the show and the marine industry helps make this event possible year after year.”

Guests can explore the Superyacht Village at Palm Harbor Marina, attend interactive seminars, and discover the latest in sustainable marine technology.

The show generated $725 million in sales last year. Beyond its impact on the marine industry, PBIBS remains committed to the local community. Over the past two years, the show has contributed more than $1 million to support local charitable organizations, reinforcing its role in giving back to the region that makes this event possible.