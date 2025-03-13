Boston Whaler honored some of its dealers with the “Outstanding Achievement” for model year 2024 at the recent regional dealer forums, celebrating excellence in sales and customer satisfaction. Among the recipients, dealers were recognized for total boats sold in units and dollars. Additionally, dealers that earned a 9.0 rating or above in returned CSI Surveys, received awards for exceptional customer service.

“We are incredibly proud of the dedication and hard work our dealers demonstrated this year,” said Dennis Tilden, senior director of sales and customer service. “Their efforts have been instrumental in our success, and we have every confidence they will continue this momentum in 2025. We see great potential in model year 2025 to further stabilize and expand our business. Our goal is to continue increasing market share and Customer Service in the coming year.”

The CSI Awards, based on surveys of over 2,000 customers, measure overall customer satisfaction.

Outstanding Sales Achievements

Northeast

Chesapeake Whalertowne

Nauset Marine

Hampton Watercraft

Starling Marine

Midwest

Clemons Boats

Colony Marine

Irish Boat Shop

Maple Leaf Marina

The Boat House

Florida

Fisherman’s Boat Group

Lauderdale Marina



West

Skier’s Marine

Sun Country Marine

Union Marine

MarineMax

MarineMax Panama City

MarineMax Pensacola

MarineMax Naples

MarineMax Sarasota

MarineMax Ft. Myers

MarineMax Clearwater

MarineMax Pompano

MarineMax Houston

MarineMax Norwalk

MarineMax Wrightsville Beach

MarineMax Danvers/Quincy

Outstanding Customer Satisfaction

Northeast/Mid-Atlantic

Hampton Watercraft & Marine

Lynnhaven Marine

Chesapeake Whalertowne

Starling Marine

McCarthy’s Marine

Chesapeake Boat Basin

Midwest/West

Clemons Boats

M&P Mercury

Hucks Marine & Resort

MarineMax

MarineMax Island Marine Center

MarineMax Danvers

MarineMax Charleston

MarineMax Wrightsville Beach

MarineMax Fort Myers

MarineMax Pompano

Outstanding Sales Achievements in Latin America, Caribbean & Australia