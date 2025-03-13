Boston Whaler recognizes dealers for 2024 sales and CSI scores
Boston Whaler honored some of its dealers with the “Outstanding Achievement” for model year 2024 at the recent regional dealer forums, celebrating excellence in sales and customer satisfaction. Among the recipients, dealers were recognized for total boats sold in units and dollars. Additionally, dealers that earned a 9.0 rating or above in returned CSI Surveys, received awards for exceptional customer service.
“We are incredibly proud of the dedication and hard work our dealers demonstrated this year,” said Dennis Tilden, senior director of sales and customer service. “Their efforts have been instrumental in our success, and we have every confidence they will continue this momentum in 2025. We see great potential in model year 2025 to further stabilize and expand our business. Our goal is to continue increasing market share and Customer Service in the coming year.”
The CSI Awards, based on surveys of over 2,000 customers, measure overall customer satisfaction.
Outstanding Sales Achievements
Northeast
- Chesapeake Whalertowne
- Nauset Marine
- Hampton Watercraft
- Starling Marine
Midwest
- Clemons Boats
- Colony Marine
- Irish Boat Shop
- Maple Leaf Marina
- The Boat House
Florida
- Fisherman’s Boat Group
- Lauderdale Marina
West
- Skier’s Marine
- Sun Country Marine
- Union Marine
MarineMax
- MarineMax Panama City
- MarineMax Pensacola
- MarineMax Naples
- MarineMax Sarasota
- MarineMax Ft. Myers
- MarineMax Clearwater
- MarineMax Pompano
- MarineMax Houston
- MarineMax Norwalk
- MarineMax Wrightsville Beach
- MarineMax Danvers/Quincy
Outstanding Customer Satisfaction
Northeast/Mid-Atlantic
- Hampton Watercraft & Marine
- Lynnhaven Marine
- Chesapeake Whalertowne
- Starling Marine
- McCarthy’s Marine
- Chesapeake Boat Basin
Midwest/West
- Clemons Boats
- M&P Mercury
- Hucks Marine & Resort
MarineMax
- MarineMax Island Marine Center
- MarineMax Danvers
- MarineMax Charleston
- MarineMax Wrightsville Beach
- MarineMax Fort Myers
- MarineMax Pompano
Outstanding Sales Achievements in Latin America, Caribbean & Australia
- Wally Castro Marine (Puerto Rico)
- Performance Boats (Mexico)
- Gulf Marine (Mexico)
- Harbour House Marine (Grand Cayman)
- Soluciones Nauticas (Mexico)
- Queensland Marine Center (Australia)