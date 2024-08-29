Boston Whaler team supports local schools

For the 14th consecutive year, Boston Whaler held its annual “Boatload of School Supplies” school supply drive. The event was established to help local elementary students and teachers by contributing items to support their education and learning environment. New this year, Boston Whaler expanded its outreach to support seven local elementary and high schools, broadening their impact across the local community.

Throughout the course of the supply drive, employees from Boston Whaler’s Edgewater and Flagler facilities contributed money and school supplies, which were matched by Boston Whaler to build supply kits for more than a thousand students. The kits included spiral notebooks, crayons, pencils, erasers, glue sticks, scissors and snacks to kick-off the school year.

True to the event’s name, the kits were delivered inside a Boston Whaler 150 Montauk boat to seven local schools, including Coronado Beach Elementary, Chisholm Elementary, Read-Pattillo Elementary, Edgewater Elementary, Indian River Elementary, Burns Science & Tech and Flagler Palm Coast High School. Additional supplies from the Flagler collection were also donated to S.T.U.F.F. Bus, part of the Flagler County Education Foundation, which were donated to school across the county.

“We are so fortunate to have wonderful educators in our community, and this annual event is a great opportunity for our employees to come together to show our gratitude for all of the efforts of our local teachers, principals and elementary school staff to educate and prepare young students for a successful future,” said Lenn Scholz, president, Boston Whaler. “As a company, we are committed to supporting the community in which we live and work, and we feel privileged to give back and show our support with efforts like Boatload of Supplies.”