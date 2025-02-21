Boating Writers International names 2025 Board of Directors
Boating Writers International (BWI) has welcomed Kelsey Bonham as a new board member, elected by the membership body in January 2025. Bonham will serve a three-year term starting February 2025. She is the associate editor of BoatU.S. Magazine and an avid DIY boater.
In addition to Bonham, Steve Davis and Ron Ballanti were re-elected to new terms and the new board profile is as follows:
- President – Ben Stein, editor of Panbo.com and electronics editor for Power & Motoryacht and Passagemaker magazines.
- Immediate Past President – Brady Kay, executive editor of Pontoon & Deck Boat magazine.
- 1st Vice President – Steve Davis, editor-in-chief of Southern Boating magazine and freelancer.
- 2nd Vice President – Pete McDonald is the executive editor of Boating Magazine, a freelancer and author.
- Returning directors include Kim Koditek, director of content for Boatsetter; Lenny Rudow, freelance writer, editor and angler-in-chief of FishTalk magazine; and Alan Jones, freelance writer and contributor to Soundings.
- Executive Director duties for BWI are provided by Zuzana Prochazka, a BWI director since 2005 and president in 2010 and 2011. Prochazka is a freelance writer and photographer who contributes to over a dozen boating titles. She is also the operator of Zescapes Flotilla Vacations.