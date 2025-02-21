Boating Writers International names 2025 Board of Directors

The StaffFebruary 21, 2025
2025 BWI Board of Directors
Kelsey Bonham (left), Ben Stein, Lenny Rudow, Ron Ballanti, Kim Koditek, Alan Jones, Zuzana Prochazka, Steve Davis and Brady Kay make up the 2025 BWI Board of Directors. Photo courtesy of BWI

Boating Writers International (BWI) has welcomed Kelsey Bonham as a new board member, elected by the membership body in January 2025. Bonham will serve a three-year term starting February 2025. She is the associate editor of BoatU.S. Magazine and an avid DIY boater.

In addition to Bonham, Steve Davis and Ron Ballanti were re-elected to new terms and the new board profile is as follows:

  • President – Ben Stein, editor of Panbo.com and electronics editor for Power & Motoryacht and Passagemaker magazines.
  • Immediate Past President – Brady Kay, executive editor of Pontoon & Deck Boat magazine.
  • 1st Vice President – Steve Davis, editor-in-chief of Southern Boating magazine and freelancer.
  • 2nd Vice President – Pete McDonald is the executive editor of Boating Magazine, a freelancer and author.
  • Returning directors include Kim Koditek, director of content for Boatsetter; Lenny Rudow, freelance writer, editor and angler-in-chief of FishTalk magazine; and Alan Jones, freelance writer and contributor to Soundings.
  • Executive Director duties for BWI are provided by Zuzana Prochazka, a BWI director since 2005 and president in 2010 and 2011. Prochazka is a freelance writer and photographer who contributes to over a dozen boating titles. She is also the operator of Zescapes Flotilla Vacations.

The StaffFebruary 21, 2025

Related Articles

Regal and Nautique of Orlando

Profiles in Leadership: Jeff Husby

February 21, 2025
Latitude Marinas partners with National Harbor Marina

Latitude Marinas begins management at National Harbor Marina

February 21, 2025
2025 Miami International Boat Show

Video: 2025 Miami Boat Show walkthrough and interviews

February 21, 2025
NMMA Marine Industry CSI Award logo

NMMA recognizes 2024 Marine Industry CSI Award winners

February 20, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button