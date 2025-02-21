Boating Writers International names 2025 Board of Directors

Boating Writers International (BWI) has welcomed Kelsey Bonham as a new board member, elected by the membership body in January 2025. Bonham will serve a three-year term starting February 2025. She is the associate editor of BoatU.S. Magazine and an avid DIY boater.

In addition to Bonham, Steve Davis and Ron Ballanti were re-elected to new terms and the new board profile is as follows: