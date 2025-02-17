Sea Tow Central New Jersey recognized for outstanding duty 

Sea Tow Central New Jersey, serving Barnegat Bay, including Barnegat Inlet and the Atlantic Ocean, was recently presented with two “Efforts Above and Beyond” awards from Sea Tow Services International, Inc. during the company’s annual meeting. These awards recognize Sea Tow Captains’ outstanding performance of duty for going above and beyond to assist boaters in need.

The first award was presented to Sea Tow Central New Jersey General Manager Captain Walt Bohn for his incredible compassion and support after a tragic boating accident in September 2024. Captain Bohn went above and beyond to accommodate the family of a missing boater. He provided a comfortable private space during the search, continuously checked on their needs, and consoled the group when tragic news was shared. The family has expressed sincere gratitude for his actions.

The second award recognized Captain Walt Bohn, Captain Joseph Gallinoto and Declan Bohn for their assistance in rescuing a kayaker in August 2024. A man kayaking struggled to return to his launch spot because of winds and current. After calling Sea Tow Central New Jersey for help, Captain Walt advised he call 911 and deployed a crew to help authorities locate him. Because of their outstanding efforts, the Central New Jersey crew found the man and returned him safely to the dock.

“It is a great honor to receive the ‘Efforts Above and Beyond’ awards,” said Captain Bohn. “We are proud to serve the Central New Jersey region and take great pride in helping keep boaters safe.”

Sea Tow Central New Jersey’s fleet of commercial, purpose-built Sea Tow boats are at Key Harbor Marina in Waretown so they can routinely respond in under one hour. Its crew of Coast Guard-licensed captains have more than 80 combined years of on-water experience and are standing by to help when the unexpected happens. When not assisting Sea Tow members and other boaters, the team patrols popular boating areas including Tices Shoal, Oyster Creek Channel, Barnegat Inlet and surrounding areas.