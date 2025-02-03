Sea Tow Big Bend awarded 2024 Franchise of the Year

Sea Tow Big Bend, servicing Dekle Beach to Carrabelle Florida, including the St. George Island State Park, was recognized as the 2024 Franchise of the Year. During Sea Tow International’s annual meeting in Orlando, Florida, franchise owners and their team members are celebrated for their outstanding service, sales, marketing achievements, community support and more. The Franchise of the Year award exemplifies Sea Tow’s high standards of service and operation.

Sea Tow Big Bend franchise owners Joel and Tracie Singletary were honored with this achievement as they have shown excellence by embracing and participating in all aspects of the Sea Tow system. They remain focused on both current and future membership opportunities while providing outstanding on-water assistance and seeking additional revenue opportunities. Sea Tow Big Bend is committed to its local community and is seen as a valuable resource to others while always striving for exemplary customer experience.

Over the years, Sea Tow Big Bend has expanded its response efforts not only to participate in the recovery for catastrophic and hurricane response inside its area of operation but has also supported other franchisees during times of need, going above and beyond what membership provides.

Sea Tow Big Bend assists Sea Tow International with testing new technology and services and providing constructive feedback to improve the entire network. They approach all initiatives with an open mind and provide insightful responses based on what they feel will be best for the network, not just their own franchise.

“We are proud to be named the 2024 Franchise of the Year,” said Joel Singletary. “This wouldn’t be possible without our incredible team who shares our passion for excellence and serving our members with care.”