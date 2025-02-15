Coast Guard Foundation opens 2025 scholarship applications
The Coast Guard Foundation has opened applications for the 2025 Coast Guard Foundation scholarship season from February 1 to April 1. This annual scholarship program provides financial assistance to Coast Guard children pursuing higher education through college or trade school to support tuition, room and board, fees, books, and other education expenses.
The Coast Guard Foundation awards more than 200 scholarships to college-aged dependents of active-duty, reservists and retired Coast Guard members each year. Eligible applicants can be dependents of either enlisted members or commissioned officers and may attend a community college, four-year university or trade school. Scholarships are renewable for up to four years if recipients continue to meet eligibility requirements.
Since the program’s inception in 1990, the Coast Guard Foundation has awarded more than $8.2 million in scholarships. All interested high school seniors and college-age children of Coast Guard members can check eligibility requirements and application instructions on the Coast Guard Foundation website.