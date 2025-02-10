Lund Boats expands fishing tournament contingency program

The StaffFebruary 10, 2025
Lund Boats Alaskan model
Photo courtesy of Lund Boats

Lund Boats has expanded the Lund Champion’s Club contingency program to approximately 100 tournaments throughout the U.S. and Canada in 2025. The Lund Champion’s Club rewards anglers fishing from their Lund boats who place first in program tournaments with payouts ranging up to $10,000.

“We piloted our Lund Champion’s Club contingency program last year, offering payouts on a few select tournaments to acknowledge top-placing Lund owners and give them a chance to level up their prize money,” Jeromie Johnston, president of Lund Boats. “The program was so popular right out of the box that we decided to expand it greatly for 2025.”

The annual entry fee to join the Lund Champion’s Club is $100 per year. All members receive an official Champion’s Club hat and decal. In the event a covered tournament is won by a non-Lund owner, the highest-placing Lund owner may earn a reward. All anglers must be registered to win. Visit the Lund Boats website for a list of tournaments, official rules and registration.

