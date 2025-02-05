The 2025 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show returns to South Florida to showcase the world’s largest collection of boats and marine products across Miami and Miami Beach.

The event has a history of generating an estimated $956 million for the region’s economy and is expected to attract over 100,000 attendees. This year’s offers an exciting lineup of luxury highlights, with BOLD, a stunning 279-foot SilverYacht superyacht, crowned as the “Queen of the 2025 Show.” Herald Plaza will host the debuts of sleek and sporty Aquila 42 and 46 Coupe Power Catamarans. Additional premieres include the Pershing GTX 116, Vanquish 70 and Tiara 56 LS, among other exciting reveals.

“Our show serves as a powerful platform for yachting brands to connect with discerning buyers,” said Paul Flannery, COO of the International Yacht Brokers Association (IYBA). “From exclusive product debuts to brokerage opportunities, it’s the ultimate venue for those looking to explore a life of luxury on the water. For brands, it’s a chance to showcase their craftsmanship and vision, creating connections that drive the yachting lifestyle forward.”

This year, the Convention Center will feature over 500 fishing boats and marine products, with a sold-out exhibition space packed with thousands of items designed to elevate life on and off the water. Among the highly anticipated highlights are the debuts of the Caymas 44CT, Intrepid 50 Evolution, Scout 400LXF, and Regal LX 43.

The show will span six locations across Miami and Miami Beach from Feb. 12-16.

The Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show is owned by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) and the International Yacht Brokers Association (IYBA) and is produced by Informa Markets.