IYBA launches new brokerage platform, Yachtr

The International Yacht Brokers Association (IYBA), the world’s largest association of yacht brokers with over 2,000 members, announced it has launched the marine industry’s most comprehensive database for yachts and boats of all sizes in a new consumer-facing marketplace – Yachtr.com.



Powered by Yachtbroker.org, Yachtr gives brokers a new option to list their yachts, and potential buyers a sleek and intuitive platform to browse available yachts and boats worldwide. Yachtr is the result of several years of software development backed by industry associations and led by IYBA.



Once users visit the website, they can search verified listings that are for sale by category – motor yachts, cruisers, fishing or sailboats; by broker or by yacht manufacturer. The From The Bridge blog contains a host of educational posts on topics such as, What is a sea trial and why is it Important, How to hire the right captain for your yacht and Boat Insurance 101: Types of Coverage Every New Boat Owner Should Know. Users can also subscribe to have new articles sent directly to their email. Users interested in selling a vessel can be connected directly to professional brokers by searching either by name, city or zip code.



“Yachtr is taking control from private enterprise solutions and putting it back in the hands of the community,” said Paul Flannery, Chief Operating Officer, IYBA. “We have heard concerns from our members, and we believe that Yachtr addresses and solves the challenges that current listing sites present. We want to provide a platform that is accessible to all, and inherently fair in its approach to displaying listings. Yachtr is and always will be an industry resource, meant to better serve our community and the needs of the boat buying and selling public. We firmly believe that if the industry can be able to control their data that they will then be able to control their destiny and provide an enhanced consumer experience. Help us spread the word about a better way to buy and sell yachts where you’re always in control of your data.”

As a testament to the demand for a new buying and selling solution, Yachtr saw a 25% increase in listings during the first 30-day period. Currently, Yachtr features over 14,000 listings from 285 yacht brokerages, with listings growing every day.