Navico Group announces major investment for Lowell Facility

Navico Group announced a multimillion-dollar investment in its Lowell, Michigan facility to create two Centers of Excellence in metal fabrication and electrification. The investment will increase quality, capacity, and efficiency, as well as improve product manufacturing capabilities.

“Navico Group is committed to being a leader in metal fabrication and electrification for the industries we serve, and this investment is a testament to that” said Brett Dibkey, Navico Group President. “The new manufacturing capabilities that we are implementing in the Lowell facility will enhance product development agility and speed-to-market. Additionally, our focus on custom battery development supports Brunswick’s broader electrification efforts as part of our overall ACES strategy.”

The metal fabrication Center of Excellence will be equipped with the latest laser and robotic fabrication technology to aid in the development and production of high-quality products for the marine industry. Most of these products will come to market under the Attwood brand.

The new state-of-the-art battery lab and assembly capability will aid in the design and development of custom power solutions for the nearly 20 end-markets that Navico Group serves with brands like Mastervolt and RELiON Battery. The lab will enable engineers to develop and test end-to-end battery technologies, from bespoke battery management systems (BMS) to emergent cell chemistries. The establishment of this battery facility will bolster the global expansion of Navico Group’s electrification efforts and become the second electrification Center of Excellence in addition to the company’s Amsterdam facility.

“The new battery facility is another example of our commitment to developing and delivering world-class low- and high-voltage electrification solutions to our customers around the world.” added Dibkey. “The shift to electrification is taking place in the industries that we serve, and this investment allows us to immediately serve our global customers.”

Sustainability is also a large focus at the Lowell facility. It is the first Navico Group site to reach zero-waste-to-landfill status, meaning 90% of its waste materials are being recycled, reused, or otherwise eliminated.

“The decision by Navico to expand its manufacturing capabilities in Michigan underscores our state’s leadership in future mobility and electrification, as well as the strength of our business climate and talented workforce,” said MEDC State of Michigan Chief Mobility Officer Justine Johnson. “We’re pleased to join our local partners in supporting this expansion, and look forward to working with the company as it continues to grow and add jobs for Michigan residents.”