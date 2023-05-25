Discover Boating launches summer media campaign

Discover Boating, powered by the NMMA and Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA), has launched its ‘See You Out Here’ marketing campaign across the U.S. and Canada. The campaign is rooted in research and focuses on expanding the market for boating by attracting the next generation and retaining current boaters.

In addition to its traditional run throughout spring and summer, the Discover Boating brand is now in market year-round in Discover Boating boat shows and across Discover Boating’s enhanced digital channels.

The spring/summer marketing efforts include advertising, digital and social content, influencer partnerships, experiences, television public service announcements (PSA) and public relations. Highlights include: