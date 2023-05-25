Discover Boating launches summer media campaign

Discover Boating, powered by the NMMA and Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA), has launched its ‘See You Out Here’ marketing campaign across the U.S. and Canada. The campaign is rooted in research and focuses on expanding the market for boating by attracting the next generation and retaining current boaters.
In addition to its traditional run throughout spring and summer, the Discover Boating brand is now in market year-round in Discover Boating boat shows and across Discover Boating’s enhanced digital channels.
The spring/summer marketing efforts include advertising, digital and social content, influencer partnerships, experiences, television public service announcements (PSA) and public relations. Highlights include:
- A media buy across Google search, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, as well as new strategic partnerships with media outlets and companies reaching next generation audiences including SHAPE, The Root and mitú. In addition, the brand is partnering with NBC’s GOLF Channel given the parallel between golf and boating audiences who share similar interests.
- Influencer partnerships with content creators on Instagram and TikTok, where the next generation audiences consume the bulk of their news, entertainment and social connections. Discover Boating’s diverse fleet of content creators represent next gen and current boaters with the unique ability to speak directly to their followers about the benefits of boating and how people can get on the water with help from Discover Boating.
- Public relations, including media relations, immersive press events and PSAs, extends the power of storytelling and increases awareness. Discover Boating targets outlets that reach its long-term growth audiences with earned media placements that position the brand as an expert source among mainstream and diverse consumer audiences.
- New, relevant content published on DiscoverBoating.com, which is shared across social media, to help break down barriers and offer guidance for those new to boating. Site visitors will find enhanced features, timely articles, video, imagery, and interactive tools such as Dealer Finder and Boat Finder.