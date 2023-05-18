TowBoatUS opens New Smyrna Beach location

Captain Shonda Kennedy, has opened a new TowBoatUS location in New Smyrna Beach, Fla., the fifth port operated by Kennedy.

Kennedy began in 2003 when she and her former husband purchased TowBoatUS Daytona, then quickly grew the on-water towing and assistance company from one to four locations. Now, Kennedy, the sole owner of TowBoatUS locations at St. Augustine, Palm Coast, Daytona Beach, and Titusville added TowBoatUS New Smyrna Beach, providing professional towing, ungroundings, fuel drop-offs or battery jump services 24/7 to the region’s boaters.

“Before we opened this port, when someone broke down in New Smyrna or Edgewater, the lay of the land meant we had a long run south from Daytona – lots of no-wake zones and bridges,” said Kennedy. “This new port is a time-saver for everyone.”

Kennedy is just one of six woman owners at the helm out of the more than 100 TowBoatUS-licensed companies across the country. When asked about her success, she said, “I’ve got a great crew – we’re a big, old family of captains, mechanics and dispatchers. Teamwork makes this dream work.”