MasterCraft partners with Suntex Marinas

MasterCraft Boat Company has announced a partnership with Suntex Marinas. MasterCraft will provide towboats at five Suntex locations, with plans to expand to 13 total destinations in 2023.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Suntex, as our brands share several core values and aim to deliver a product that allows our customers to create a lifetime of treasured memories with friends and family out on the water,” said Matt McDevitt, VP of Global Sales for MasterCraft. “Suntex’s world-class hospitality and iconic U.S. destinations parallel MasterCraft’s premium craftsmanship and luxurious amenities that put the boater’s experience as the first priority.”

“MasterCraft has long been innovating the towboat segment, and we couldn’t be any more excited to offer our customers the opportunity to enjoy a MasterCraft, the industry’s most awarded towboat brand,” said Mark Jaraczewski, Vice President, Circle of Boating and Suntex Marinas. “MasterCraft not only offers a premium on-water experience with luxurious amenities and unparalleled wake performance, but the high-quality craftsmanship and reliability means more time on the water for our customers and less time servicing from our marina crews – and that, we believe, is truly a win-win for us all.”