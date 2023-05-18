IMEA expands scholarship program

The International Marine Electronics Alliance (IMEA), a 501 (c)(3) supporting organization of the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA), is expanding its scholarship program to encourage and support students interested in a career in marine electronics. The goal is to alleviate the marine electronics industry worker shortage through education of students to become technical installers of marine electronics and increase the number of qualified new employees for NMEA member companies.

Scholarships will be awarded to students who aspire to enter into the exciting career of marine electronics. The IMEA scholarship program is focused on students who are entering into or currently enrolled in a trade school marine technology program, with a focus on marine electronics.

The 2023 IMEA Scholarship program includes: