Propspeed appoints new CEO

Propspeed has announced the promotion of Marcus Hamilton to the position of CEO. In his new role, he will be responsible for directing all operations for the company and driving its growth and commercial success.

“This appointment cements the next chapter that we embark on together,” said Guy Jacobsen, founder and majority shareholder of Propspeed. “We believe Marcus is our future leader for delivering successful outcomes for Propspeed.”

Hamilton comes to the position with more than 10 years of experience in the marine industry, working with businesses such as Fusion Entertainment, Garmin NZ and Propspeed International. In those 10 years Hamilton has held positions of International Marketing Manager, VP of Sales & Operations Americas, and most recently International Sales & Business Improvement Director for Propspeed International.

“I am proud to have worked with the sales team and our partners to expand Propspeed’s presence worldwide as the leader in protecting underwater assets,” said Hamilton. “Propspeed’s success has been a result of the high-quality, talented and motivated employees we have, the industry leading products we sell, the partners with whom we have built this business and the passion of our customers and brand. As the new CEO, I am confident that we will not only continue our momentum into the future but build on our already strong 24-year foundation. I am honored to be selected by the board of directors to lead this incredible team, and I look forward to driving growth and success in the years ahead.”